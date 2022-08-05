Contact Troubleshooters
5 World War II Veterans honored in Fort Knox

Fort Knox Army Reserve Soldiers honored five World War II Veterans on Friday.
Fort Knox Army Reserve Soldiers honored five World War II Veterans on Friday.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - Five World War II veterans of the 83rd Infantry Division were honored in Fort Knox on Friday as part of their annual meeting.

The veterans, including a 106-year-old, were honored by about 100 soldiers at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center.

While there, the veterans, current 83rd Soldiers and the association members commemorated a conference room in the 83rd ARRTC training complex in honor of Sgt. Ralph Neppel, the release said.

Neppel was the only Medal of Honor recipient from the 83rd ID who fought in WWII.

Veterans were also given a tour of the installation and the Patton Museum. They also participated in a meet-and-greet with the commander of the U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, Maj. General Johnny Davis.

