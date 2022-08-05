ALERT DAY: Rounds of heavy rain today

ALERT DAY

Today

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH until this evening

THIS WEEKEND: Mainly hot and humid days with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible

NEXT WEEK: Rounds of heavy rain early next week before a break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms roll through the region today; the rain may sometimes be heavy. One to three inches of rain is possible across the region with locally higher totals. A Flood Watch is in place through this evening.

We’ll keep thunderstorms in the forecast through the evening before they become more scattered overnight.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in Saturday’s forecast as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the area. Between the downpours, temperatures look to climb into the 80s.

Drier conditions are expected Saturday night as temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday. Rain chances increase yet again Monday as our next system approaches.

