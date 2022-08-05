Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Rounds of heavy rain today

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALERT DAY
  • Today
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH until this evening
  • THIS WEEKEND: Mainly hot and humid days with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible
  • NEXT WEEK: Rounds of heavy rain early next week before a break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms roll through the region today; the rain may sometimes be heavy. One to three inches of rain is possible across the region with locally higher totals. A Flood Watch is in place through this evening.

We’ll keep thunderstorms in the forecast through the evening before they become more scattered overnight.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in Saturday’s forecast as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to track through the area. Between the downpours, temperatures look to climb into the 80s.

Drier conditions are expected Saturday night as temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday. Rain chances increase yet again Monday as our next system approaches.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

