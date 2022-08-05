Community activists hold rally for Breonna Taylor following federal charges of officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community activists gathered in Jefferson Square Park Thursday night to celebrate the news that four LMPD officers were federally charged for their roles in the Breonna Taylor case.

They’ve been waiting for this news for years. Some said they never believed this day would come, but now that it’s here, they’re more determined than ever to see it through.

Two years ago, Jefferson Square Park was filled with protestors. On Thursday night, many of those same protestors were there again.

“They called us looters, rioters; we got a bad wrap from the get-go,” Chris Will said.

But this time, they were rejoicing.

“We’ve always asked for the officers involved to be fired, arrested, and prosecuted. And justice was delayed but it was not denied today,” community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright said.

“Breonna Taylor sent a message to all law enforcement agency’s across the country,” Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour said. “And today the message is this: Black women matter. Black women’s lives matter.”

The park was filled with smiles, dancing, and chants. And although they see this as a victory, they said the work isn’t done yet.

“Drop all charges on every protestor that came out here,” Will said. “Like today.”

“And this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Kim Summers. “We’re going to go deep and we’re going to root it out.”

For them, the four LMPD officers aren’t enough. They called out other members of the force who might’ve been involved in Taylor’s death.

They also called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“Daniel Cameron, I promise you with every bone in my body, you are the one that’s next,” Jeff Compton said. “You will not be the governor of Kentucky.”

They see themselves as an example for other protestors around the nation.

“To the protestors that don’t feel like change is coming, that don’t feel like justice is coming,” Compton said. “Keep going y’all.”

The activists said they’re going to continue to build upon this victory and call for more accountability from officials.

