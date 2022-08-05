Dates announced for sloth experience coming to Louisville Zoo in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced they are adding a behind-the-scenes sloth experience for guests next year.

Experience dates will begin in March 2023 through August. In a release, the Zoo said sloth experiences were first announced in 2021, and tickets were sold out within a few days.

The sloth experience will include an opportunity for guests to participate with Zoo staff, prepping food for the sloths, and visiting their indoor exhibit. There will also be photo opportunities and guests will receive a souvenir.

Experience capacity is limited to five guests at a time and will last approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

Guests must be at least six years old to participate. Anyone under the age of six will not be admitted, the Zoo said.

Any participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased as an add-on option with a general admission ticket or purchased separately with a Zoo membership.

The experience is rain or shine, and there are no ticket refunds or exchanges. All activities are subject to approval by the sloths.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

