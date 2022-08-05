Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony for Deputy Brian Shirley’s family in honor of the sheriff deputy’s death one year ago.

The sheriff’s office dedicated a badge with Shirley’s name in Friday’s ceremony at the Jefferson County Judicial Center.

The badge will be placed outside the sheriff’s office in the Hall of Justice for the public to see.

One year after losing his son, Brian Shirley said all his family feels is anguish and heartbreak.

“I got asked today by someone how we feel,” Shirley’s father said. “For a year, I’ve been trying to figure that out. Every day we get up, we cry. We go through the day, try to work, try to keep the house together. Go to bed crying.”

“I wish I could look at my wife and tell her that I can make the pain go away, but I can’t,” he added.

Shirley’s father said his family is thankful for the city’s continued support.

“For everybody that walks in the city of Louisville, comes to this courthouse, [they get] to see that and know truly what person my son was,” Shirley’s father said.

Shirley’s father said his son was an independent, dedicated servant. He said his son’s contagious smile and laughter still lingers on in his heart.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Rockford Lane Auto Sales on August 5, 2021, where Shirley was shot he was working off-duty.

Shirley, who was 26 at the time, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said Brandon was part of a ‘targeted and ambushed’ attack.

Brandon was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials searched for the suspects involved for months before two men were charged in January. Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell were arrested and charged with Shirley’s murder on Jan. 13.

”It’s never going to be justice to us, because our son is gone,” Shirley said. “The only justice to us would be to have our son back.”

Deputy Brandon Shirley’s badge will be installed inside the Hall of Justice as soon as Monday.

