Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Continued rain with localized flash flooding into the afternoon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLOOD WATCH: Until this evening (roughly along/south of the Ohio River)
  • THIS WEEKEND: Mainly hot and humid days with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible
  • NEXT WEEK: Rounds of heavy rain early next week before a break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clusters of rain/thunder will continue into the afternoon hours with breaks at times.

Localized flash flooding still cannot be ruled out, so be weather aware and make sure to have a way to get alerts just in case!

Scattered downpours, perhaps some thunder, will continue into the night, but coverage will get reduced. Muggy otherwise.

Saturday looks to start off fairly quiet, just quite humid. Clusters of t-storms will start to pop into the afternoon hours. Some could be locally heavy.

Drier conditions are expected Saturday night as temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, August 5, 2022

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Former Bullitt Co Sheriff Deputy Brent Hall
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff indicted for rape, sodomy charges
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection...
LMPD: Man found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, August 5, 2022
Many residents homes were devastated in the heavy flooding.
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County
The community is coming together to help clean up flood damage.
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with two brothers who helped save other residents in...
WAVE 6 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22