FORECAST: Continued rain with localized flash flooding into the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: Until this evening (roughly along/south of the Ohio River)

THIS WEEKEND: Mainly hot and humid days with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible

NEXT WEEK: Rounds of heavy rain early next week before a break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clusters of rain/thunder will continue into the afternoon hours with breaks at times.

Localized flash flooding still cannot be ruled out, so be weather aware and make sure to have a way to get alerts just in case!

Scattered downpours, perhaps some thunder, will continue into the night, but coverage will get reduced. Muggy otherwise.

Saturday looks to start off fairly quiet, just quite humid. Clusters of t-storms will start to pop into the afternoon hours. Some could be locally heavy.

Drier conditions are expected Saturday night as temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s.

