FORECAST: A few downpours overnight, scattered storms for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered downpours light up the radar early Saturday morning

Scattered storms Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but the weekend isn’t a washout

Widespread rain returns next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storms look to fire up early Saturday morning as the disturbance that’s plagued us with rain for a couple of days continues to move through. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do could see heavy rain. Lows will be in the 70s Friday night.

Saturday starts off with a few showers and downpours on the radar before a break around midday. Additional scattered storms will fire up by Saturday afternoon, especially south of Louisville. Saturday won’t be a washout! Highs will be near 90.

Any storms left on the radar around sunset Saturday night will be gone during the overnight hours of early Sunday. Lows will be in the 70s.

Sunday’s storm chance looks a bit lower than Saturday’s as the disturbance we’ve had in our area late this week finally departs to the east. Highs will respond by surging back into the lower 90s.

Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday, but things will change by Tuesday as widespread storms return thanks to a cold front descending from the north.

We’ll see additional widespread storms on Wednesday before a break from the rain and some potentially cooler weather by the end of the week.

Don’t hold your breath for anything truly fall-like just yet, but this could be a decent little break from the recent heat.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.