Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ISP: Evansville father accused of being intoxicated when crashing SUV

ISP: Evansville father accused of being intoxicated when crashing SUV
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing charges after troopers say he crashed his SUV with his children inside.

Troopers say they were called to a section of I-64 early Friday morning regarding a wreck.

Officials say they found two adults and three children along the interstate.

Troopers say 27-year-old William Burdette was driving west on I-64 when his SUV left the roadway and rolled several times.

William Burdette.
William Burdette.(Indiana State Police)

Troopers tell us Burdette showed signs of impairment and had minor injuries.

According to authorities, the woman and her six-her old also had minor injuries.

They say the three-year-old and one-year-old were not injured.

A family member picked up the woman and children.

Troopers say Burdette submitted a blood test and those results are pending.

He was arrested and faces neglect and driving while intoxicated charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Former Bullitt Co Sheriff Deputy Brent Hall
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff indicted for rape, sodomy charges
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection...
LMPD: Man found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville

Latest News

An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise...
Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old cancer survivor as free agent
Ride-hailing apps are rebounding from the pandemic. Also, today is a jobs report day.
Your Money: Jobs report, CVS Health primary care, DoorDash sets record, Ride share apps usage
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Rounds of heavy rain today
Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for...
Work to rebuild Eastern Kentucky after flooding far from over