ISP: Evansville father accused of being intoxicated when crashing SUV
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing charges after troopers say he crashed his SUV with his children inside.
Troopers say they were called to a section of I-64 early Friday morning regarding a wreck.
Officials say they found two adults and three children along the interstate.
Troopers say 27-year-old William Burdette was driving west on I-64 when his SUV left the roadway and rolled several times.
Troopers tell us Burdette showed signs of impairment and had minor injuries.
According to authorities, the woman and her six-her old also had minor injuries.
They say the three-year-old and one-year-old were not injured.
A family member picked up the woman and children.
Troopers say Burdette submitted a blood test and those results are pending.
He was arrested and faces neglect and driving while intoxicated charges.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.