Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big.

The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.

The winning numbers from the drawing were:

16 – 21 – 26 – 43 – 45 with a Lucky Ball of 13.

The ticket was sold at a Meijer gas station located at 4600 South Hurstbourne Parkway.

Lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner will have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

So far, the prize has yet to be claimed.

The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

