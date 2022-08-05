Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old cancer survivor as free agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise awareness to those working to fight the disease.

Drew Esposito, better known as “Super Drew,” signed a one-game contract with the team on Thursday ahead of their game against the Charleston Battery on Saturday.

“This is a special day here at Louisville City,” head coach Danny Cruz said. “We are excited to be able to sign Drew to our team. This young boy is a fighter, an inspiration to myself and the players in the locker room. Who better to help inspire a team to leave everything on the field, to not take one moment for granted than Super Drew?”

Drew was diagnosed with cancer after doctors discovered a brain tumor on Christmas Eve of 2018. He underwent surgery on Christmas Day and went into remission in August 2019 after more than 150 days in the Addison Jo Blair Cancer Care Center at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Following his surgery, Drew and his family created the “Super Drew’s Crew” initiative, fundraising more than $130,000 towards Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

Louisville City discovered Drew as he took part in soccer camp over the summer. The team said his competitiveness and quickness, as well as being a solid role model, made him a great choice as a Lou City player.

Drew spent the day on Thursday practicing with the team ahead of this weekend’s game, where he will be available for selection ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff.

“You have to run around and kick the ball and score,” Drew told the team during practice.

The team will also honor Super Drew at halftime as the Norton Children’s Superhero of the Game.

For more information on the “Super Drew’s Crew” initiative and to donate, click or tap here.

To purchase tickets for Saturday’s Louisville City game, click or tap here.

