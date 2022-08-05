Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man arrested for string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses

Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and...
Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses over the past few months.

Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief.

According to arrest reports, Terry is accused of breaking into Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie Bar on July 17, 26 and 28; Maddox and Rose Marketplace on July 24 and Senora Arepa restaurant on Aug. 2.

In each of the instances, Terry is said to have stolen property and cash, reports state.

Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie Bar was reported with over $1,000 in property damage, over $900 in cash stolen and over $3,000 in alcohol stolen.

Terry admitted to investigators he had stolen property from Maddox and Rose Marketplace and had attempted to steal liquor and money from Senora Arepa restaurant.

Police said over $1,000 in property damage was reported at the restaurant along with $300 in cash stolen.

In court on Friday, Terry was placed on a $20,000 bond.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

