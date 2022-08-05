Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one

Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render...
Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood.

Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of South 19th Street and West Jefferson Street around 1:55 a.m. on reports of an injury accident, police confirmed.

Hollis is accused of driving a pickup truck towards two victims, intentionally hitting them and then fleeing the scene.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, Hollis had been involved in an argument with the two victims before the incident happened.

One of the victims was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries. The other victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The victim in critical condition died a day later, police confirmed.

On Thursday, Hollis was arrested in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Lane and was taken into custody without incident, according to Smiley.

Hollis is booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Aug. 5.

