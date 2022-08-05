Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man shot at J. Alexander’s in east Louisville files lawsuit against restaurant

Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall after a shooting on June 21.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the parking lot at J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center last year has filed a lawsuit against the business for negligence leading to his injuries in the shooting.

The lawsuit in May 2021 in Jefferson Circuit Court and was moved to federal court on Thursday.

According to court documents, Glenn Altman was eating inside the restaurant with his family when a group of men gathered in the parking lot. The men were armed and are accused of attempting to kill another patron as she left the restaurant.

Altman left the restaurant around the time the woman did and was caught in the crossfire. Documents said 43 shots were fired and six cars were damaged.

He was hit by a stray bullet and fell to the ground in front of his family. His lawyer states the family’s first reaction was that Altman had been shot to death.

Both Altman and the woman were rushed to the hospital with injuries officials believed were not serious.

Documents said while Altman survived, he was permanently injured from being shot. Altman claims he now suffers from a serious, permanent injury to his leg, mental anguish, humiliation, PTSD, risk of future complications, and more.

Altman alleged the restaurant owed him the “highest duty of care” to protect him from harm while on the property.

The lawsuit accused the restaurant of failing to install basic security cameras inside and outside the business, providing security, monitoring for suspicious criminal activity, warning of pending danger, and failure to follow recommendations and guidelines from the National Restaurant Association.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection...
Man identified after being found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville
John Mattingly heard the news about the arrests of four LMPD officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly...
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
Former Bullitt Co Sheriff Deputy Brent Hall
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff indicted for rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony for Deputy Brian Shirley’s family in...
Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year after his death
Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and...
Louisville man arrested for string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses
If parents still need find a few items on their student’s list, this is a good weekend to...
Watching Out for You: Where to find the best prices for back-to-school supplies
If parents still need find a few items on their student’s list, this is a good weekend to...
Watching Out for You: Where to find the best prices for back-to-school supplies