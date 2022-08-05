Man shot at J. Alexander’s in east Louisville files lawsuit against restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the parking lot at J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center last year has filed a lawsuit against the business for negligence leading to his injuries in the shooting.

The lawsuit in May 2021 in Jefferson Circuit Court and was moved to federal court on Thursday.

According to court documents, Glenn Altman was eating inside the restaurant with his family when a group of men gathered in the parking lot. The men were armed and are accused of attempting to kill another patron as she left the restaurant.

Altman left the restaurant around the time the woman did and was caught in the crossfire. Documents said 43 shots were fired and six cars were damaged.

He was hit by a stray bullet and fell to the ground in front of his family. His lawyer states the family’s first reaction was that Altman had been shot to death.

Both Altman and the woman were rushed to the hospital with injuries officials believed were not serious.

Documents said while Altman survived, he was permanently injured from being shot. Altman claims he now suffers from a serious, permanent injury to his leg, mental anguish, humiliation, PTSD, risk of future complications, and more.

Altman alleged the restaurant owed him the “highest duty of care” to protect him from harm while on the property.

The lawsuit accused the restaurant of failing to install basic security cameras inside and outside the business, providing security, monitoring for suspicious criminal activity, warning of pending danger, and failure to follow recommendations and guidelines from the National Restaurant Association.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.