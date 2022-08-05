Contact Troubleshooters
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County

Many residents homes were devastated in the heavy flooding.
Many residents homes were devastated in the heavy flooding.
By Dustin Vogt and Marc Wilson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the past two days, WAVE News was in Knott County in Eastern Ky., speaking with a community who is leaning on and supporting each other in their time of need.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned and photographer Marc Wilson visited Hindman and Fisty, Ky., capturing images and talking with the residents.

As recovery efforts continue, many shared their stories on what they experienced and how they are moving forward after the flood.

For more information and how you can help, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

