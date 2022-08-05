President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were devastated by recent flooding.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports he will be in the area on Monday to meet victims and see recovery efforts in the area.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The trip will be Biden’s first trip outside of Washington since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He has been in isolation awaiting a negative virus test since July 30 with a rebound case of the virus.

This will be the second time Biden has toured Kentucky as President, the first time being when tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky.

