President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding

President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were...
President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were devastated by recent flooding.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were devastated by recent flooding.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports he will be in the area on Monday to meet victims and see recovery efforts in the area.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The trip will be Biden’s first trip outside of Washington since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He has been in isolation awaiting a negative virus test since July 30 with a rebound case of the virus.

This will be the second time Biden has toured Kentucky as President, the first time being when tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky.

