Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is the operator of public transit service in...
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is the operator of public transit service in Louisville, Ky.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana.

Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will go through downtown Louisville to major employment destinations in Jeffersonville. Those will include the 10th Street corridor and the River Ridge Commerce Center.

Route 74, the East Louisville to River Ridge route, will travel on the Lewis and Clark Bridge from the Westport Road area in Louisville to River Ridge in Jeffersonville.

The third new path is Route 46, the National Turnpike to Outer Loop route. Route 46 will connect public transit users from Iroquois Park, National Turnpike, Outer Loop, Standiford Plaza, and Commerce Crossing on Preston Highway.

“We’ve worked closely with several major employers in the Greater Louisville area in the development of these new routes,” said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC. “They are fully funded for the next three years, and if ridership and response from the community is strong, they may become a part of permanent TARC service.”

TARC received more than $2 million through a federal grant that is helping to implement the new routes.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Former Bullitt Co Sheriff Deputy Brent Hall
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff indicted for rape, sodomy charges
John Mattingly heard the news about the arrests of four LMPD officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly...
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection...
Man identified after being found shot, killed inside car in Old Louisville

Latest News

An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise...
Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old cancer survivor as free agent
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
Louisville Zoo Announces 2023 Sloth Experience Dates
Dates announced for sloth experience coming to Louisville Zoo in 2023
Community activists gather in Jefferson Square Park
Community activists hold rally for Breonna Taylor following federal charges of officers