TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana.

Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will go through downtown Louisville to major employment destinations in Jeffersonville. Those will include the 10th Street corridor and the River Ridge Commerce Center.

Route 74, the East Louisville to River Ridge route, will travel on the Lewis and Clark Bridge from the Westport Road area in Louisville to River Ridge in Jeffersonville.

The third new path is Route 46, the National Turnpike to Outer Loop route. Route 46 will connect public transit users from Iroquois Park, National Turnpike, Outer Loop, Standiford Plaza, and Commerce Crossing on Preston Highway.

“We’ve worked closely with several major employers in the Greater Louisville area in the development of these new routes,” said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC. “They are fully funded for the next three years, and if ridership and response from the community is strong, they may become a part of permanent TARC service.”

TARC received more than $2 million through a federal grant that is helping to implement the new routes.

