Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Police on lookout for tow truck driver who stole new pickup from driveway

Police said surveillance cameras at an Arizona home captured a new pickup truck being stolen with a tow truck. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a stolen vehicle that appears to have been taken during the overnight hours by a tow truck.

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last week.

Arizona’s Family shared security camera footage that captured the incident.

Police said the theft happened around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road. That’s when a vehicle that appeared to be a tow truck backed into the driveway hooked up the new pickup and drove away.

According to the department, the truck used had towing equipment along with a black toolbox in the back. Police said there were no logos, phone numbers, or other unique markings.

The owner of the stolen 2022 GMC Sierra truck reportedly told police they did not permit anyone to take the truck and that the vehicle’s payments were current.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Peoria police at 623-773-8311.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on...
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
Wilkerson Elementary School rendering
New JCPS elementary school opening delayed after failed building inspection
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she...
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect

Latest News

The officer who was shot by Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend during the raid at her apartment said he...
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House
John Mattingly heard the news about the arrests of four LMPD officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly...
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled