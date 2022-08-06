Contact Troubleshooters
Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

