Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says

(CNN, WTTG, NBC, CBS, TWITTER, @CARISSAPROKOP_, TIKTOK, @TONYNODIMES, TIKTOK, @BADTASTIC, TIKTOK, @SLOBBYDIGITAL, TIKTOK, @JOHNBLUERIGGS, COMEDY CENTRAL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Choco Taco may yet get a second life.

Klondike says an outpouring of support for the product has made them “reconsider our long-term plans.”

It was a few weeks ago the ice cream novelty-maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued.

They said the reason for the discontinuation was “a result of complex production challenges” amid the pandemic.

Klondike’s announcement upset many on Twitter.

Even U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat chimed in to jokingly announce he would push to invoke the Defense Production Act to “mandate” Choco Taco production.

Klondike in a statement says a plan to bring it back is in the works, although “it may take some time.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
John Mattingly heard the news about the arrests of four LMPD officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly...
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West...
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life

Latest News

Police have arrested 45-year-old Yue Yu for allegedly poisoning her husband.
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
rain generic
FORECAST: Hot and humid this weekend, scattered storm chances continue
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls