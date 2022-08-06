Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney.

Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.

Her body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Serenity was reported missing on Jan. 31, after extended families told authorities they hadn’t seen the girl since Christmas 2020.

The 4-year-old’s body was found on Feb. 18 in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road in West Point, Ky.

On Feb. 21, murder charges were filed for 21-year-old Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Dakota Hill. They were also charged with abuse of a corpse in relation to Serenity’s death.

McKinney and Hill were booked in the Shelby County Detention Center. They are both expected back in court in October.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

