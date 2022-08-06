Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Don’t put the umbrella away yet

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Sunday won’t be a washout but isolated downpours for some
  • Widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Drier, cooler and less humid toward the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the rain has tapered off for tonight. We still have a small chance of an isolated shower overnight, but most of the area should stay dry.

Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will have isolated downpours, but not as many on the radar as Saturday. It will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the upper 80s and near 90.

An isolated downpour is possible Sunday night, but storm will be hit or miss with lows in the 70s. Monday will be another hot and humid day with scattered thunderstorms, most in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms increase on Tuesday and Wednesday with an approaching cold front that could bring strong storms and flooding concerns for areas that are already waterlogged.

We will have a pleasant second half of the week with drier weather and below normal temperatures.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 6, 2022

Most Read

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LMPD confirmed a robbery at gunpoint in Norton Commons Tuesday.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West...
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
John Mattingly heard the news about the arrests of four LMPD officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly...
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, August 6, 2022
Many residents homes were devastated in the heavy flooding.
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County
The community is coming together to help clean up flood damage.
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with two brothers who helped save other residents in...
WAVE 6 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22