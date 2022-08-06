FORECAST: Don’t put the umbrella away yet

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunday won’t be a washout but isolated downpours for some

Widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday

Drier, cooler and less humid toward the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the rain has tapered off for tonight. We still have a small chance of an isolated shower overnight, but most of the area should stay dry.

Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will have isolated downpours, but not as many on the radar as Saturday. It will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the upper 80s and near 90.

An isolated downpour is possible Sunday night, but storm will be hit or miss with lows in the 70s. Monday will be another hot and humid day with scattered thunderstorms, most in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms increase on Tuesday and Wednesday with an approaching cold front that could bring strong storms and flooding concerns for areas that are already waterlogged.

We will have a pleasant second half of the week with drier weather and below normal temperatures.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.