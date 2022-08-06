Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hang onto the umbrella through Wednesday

The rain has ended for tonight and clouds are clearing.
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Monday won’t be a washout but isolated downpours for some
  • Widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Drier, cooler and less humid toward the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has ended for tonight and clouds are clearing. Some areas may develop fog overnight. Lows will be in the 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid with hit or miss storms, most in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with triple digit heat index temperatures.

Thunderstorm activity begins to increase Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 70s. Thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the north.

The storms will cap temperatures in the 80s. Storms continue on Wednesday as the cold front pushes through WAVE Country.

Some storms could have strong winds and flooding concerns for areas that are already waterlogged. We will have a pleasant second half of the week with drier weather and below normal temperatures.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

