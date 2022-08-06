FORECAST: Hot and humid this weekend, scattered storm chances continue

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and storm chances return this afternoon

Hot and humid temperatures with highs in the low 90s through Sunday

Widespread rain returns next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a summer-like day across WAVE Country with hot temperatures, high humidity, and scattered storms. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with afternoon storm chances. While heavy downpours are likely, it won’t be a washout.

Showers and storms gradually end overnight with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Sunday will be a slightly drier and hotter day compared to the first half of the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated afternoon downpours.

Tomorrow night, a few isolated downpours are possible as temperatures fall to the 70s.

