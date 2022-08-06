Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Summer-like today with hot temperatures and spotty showers

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Isolated showers and storms through tomorrow
  • Unsettled weather returns midweek with our next approaching cold front
  • Much cooler and pleasant weather arrives by the end of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a warmer and drier day as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

A few isolated downpours and storms will be possible today with a 30% chance of showers and storms. We look to stay mostly dry tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 70s.

Monday features another summer-like day with hot temperatures and high humidity. A few isolated showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon with a 30% chance of rain.

Tomorrow night, showers and storms will develop and begin to work through the area.

These look to pick up in coverage area closer to daybreak on Tuesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

