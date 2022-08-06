Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.

Nancy and Kadous Hall live in Wayland. They lost their home and three cars to the flood. The two of them have been staying in a room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg for a week.

“They’re really good to us here. I couldn’t ask to be treated any better,” said Nancy Hall.

Nancy and Kadous expressed their appreciation for Governor Beshear and the work he is doing to take care of them. They had the opportunity to thank him during his visit to the state park on Saturday.

A group of volunteers drove in from Bath County to make sure those staying at the park had a hot meal.

“If they need us, we’ll come. I mean, it’s not a problem. It’s about a two hour drive for us in the pouring down rain but we made it here and we’re ready to cook and serve,” said V.P. of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, Randy Warner.

Governor Beshear said his focus is working to lift up those who are hurting.

“Our goal is to be there for our brothers and sisters and is to live out our faith and be there for the lost, the lonely, and the left behind. The folks who had a house eight days ago and have nothing now,” said. Governor Beshear.

As the state receives national praise for how Kentuckians are taking care of one another, Governor Beshear says that’s just the Kentucky way.

“The CEO of the Red Cross called me the other day and said our use of the state parks is one of the most innovative but also helpful steps that they have seen, believing that we’re ahead of most of the country in how we take care of our people. My response was ‘that’s just who we are,” said Governo

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.