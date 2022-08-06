Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana Senate passes abortion ban bill; heads to Gov. Holcomb’s desk for signature

The Indiana State Senate passed a proposed abortion ban bill Friday afternoon.
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indianapolis, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Senate passed a proposed abortion ban bill Friday afternoon.

This comes after the bill passed through the House with several amendments earlier in the day.

Senate Bill 1 passed with a 62 to 38 vote in the House after several hours of discussion. In a final vote, the bill passed through the Senate in a 28 to 19. The bill will now go to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk for signature.

The House vote included a last ditch effort by Democrats to postpone the measure before the final vote. However, the motion failed and it went back to the Senate for final vote.

SB1 had previously passed in the Senate 26-20.

The bill is a near-total abortion ban with few exceptions including rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

