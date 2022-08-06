LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Police arrived and found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

A couple minutes later, two other victims were found near the scene. One adult man was found in the rear alley, and another adult man was found a couple blocks away.

Smiley said both victims are believed to be connected to the original shooting. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that are not expected to be serious.

No arrests have been made. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

