Louisville car clubs come together to collect donations for flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville car clubs are doing their part to gather donations for Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

No Limit, All Smoke, No Flex, Mopar Savages and No Bull Car Clubs got together Friday to get cleaning supplies, water, hygiene products, toys and even school supplies for families affected by the recent flooding.

“We try to help out as much as possible, Austin Pervis, No Bull Car Club Vice President said. “It’s just something that we’ve got inside ourselves to give back to the community. We started the club in hopes to get a group of people together that want to do the same things.”

The car clubs personally delivered the supplies to flood victims Saturday.

”It means a lot for me and other members of car clubs to come together and help somewhere else besides our home town,” Dez, No Limit Car Club President said.

The groups also collected manual can openers. They say organizations have the non-perishable canned goods but people have no way to open them.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.