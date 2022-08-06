Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville mayoral candidates address city concerns with Metro Board of Health

(WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Craig Greenberg (D) and Bill Dieruf (R) were guests for the last two Louisville Metro Board of Health meetings.

Members asked the candidates about their many concerns, including access to healthcare despite language barriers, fixing food deserts, and unifying the city.

Both Dieruf and Greenberg spoke out about the city’s gun violence, which they called one of the biggest threats to public health.

“One way of doing that is by getting illegal guns off the street,” Greenberg told board members. “There are far too many guns on the street, and I’m a strong supporter of some of the recent proposed federal legislation that passed or should pass to help address that issue.”

“Right now we’re doing it already- we already have programs in place like the Angel program, the victims’ advocates, the social workers,” Dieruf said. “And then we also have community policing by the police officers. But we also believe in getting those that are the most violent criminals, the leaders, the cartel leaders off the streets.”

Recordings of both meetings are still on the Louisville Metro Board of Health’s Facebook page, where voters can learn more about the candidates before going to the polls in November.

