Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that the man was a victim of a hit and run.

There is no description of the vehicle that hit the man and are continuing the investigation.

The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal.

