Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area

No suspects have been identified at this time.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said.

Officers found a man believed to be in his 30s shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious, Brown said.

No suspects have been identified at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

