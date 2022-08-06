NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest

Contact Troubleshooters
By David Ochoa
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested and charged for a string of break-ins in the NuLu area. Louisville Metro Police said Lester Terry admitted to breaking into three different businesses.

Businesses in NuLu are breathing a sigh of relief now that Terry is in custody. However, it might not be the end of the saga for everyone.

Terry is accused of stealing cash and liquor from Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie Bar three times within the past month. He’s also accused of stealing from the Maddox and Rose Marketplace, and Senora Arepa restaurant.

The CEO of Goodwood Brewery, Ted Mitzlaff, said he’s still waiting for the man who broke into his restaurant on July 30 and caused $17,000 worth of damage to be caught.

“Police, when they came in and wrote up a report, said it’s going to be seven to 10 days before we hear from investigators,” Mitzlaff said. “They’re that backed up, so we haven’t heard from anyone yet.”

The burglar only took $300 and some booze, but the repairs are what hit Mitzlaff’s wallet the hardest.

“It’s hurricane glass, so good luck getting in next time,” Mitzlaff said. “The other is a bit more specialized. It’s a double pane, so it’ll be a little bit of time.”

Mitzlaff has been the CEO of Goodwood since 2005. He said the problems in the area are relatively new.

“Up until recently, it’s been perfect,” Mitzlaff said. “Unfortunately, it only takes a few bad eggs to sour the whole pot.”

When asked why he thinks these crimes have started popping up, he said criminals are taking advantage of an understaffed police force.

“If you’re down 25% of your police force, you simply can’t be in all places all the time,” Mitzlaff said.

Mitzlaff said the burglars are experienced.

“Clearly these folks are targeting businesses and know what they’re doing,” Mitzlaff said. “If you watch the video of our place, the guy gets in and out in under a minute and a half.”

On Saturday, it will have been a week since the burglary at Goodwood. Mitzlaff is expecting to hear back from detectives within the next few days.

As for Terry, who has a record of burglary charges dating back to the 90s, his bond was set at $20,000.

