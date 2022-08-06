Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As families fight the impacts of inflation, Sam’s Club in Louisville is offering their August Savings Week.

The deals come just in time for back-to-school shopping. Located at 6622 Preston Highway, Sam’s Club will have nearly 100 items on sale, offering deals from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.

Back-to-school items on sale include backpacks, laptops, clothing and more. Sam’s Club is also offering deals on items like kitchen and cleaning supplies.

To find all the sale items via their online catalog, click or tap here.

