Susan Stewart wins 19th LDGA Match Play Championship

By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Susan Stewart closed out Holly Flood on #13 at Audubon Country Club for a 6 & 5 win in the Louisville District Golf Association Match Play.

It was Stewart 19th win the event.

“I guess each year when I come into this tournament, of course, I’m so competitive and I just want to win regardless and I guess when I look back on the numbers, it is kind of a little mind blowing,” Stewart told WAVE Sports. “It’s been awesome. I really have to play good golf, I mean, to do what I’ve done.”

Stewart is getting closer to the all-time record in the event, held by Louise Wilson. Wilson won the tournament 21 times.

“You know I definitely want to get there but I feel like each year that goes by, you know, I’m another year older,” she said. “Louise was doing that, oh my gosh, there’s no telling, in what year she won her last championship. We had so many great matches throughout the course of years in this district.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

