Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the vehicle they were in.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A toddler is dead after a tragic crash in Houston Friday.

It happened after a cement truck careened off an overpass and landed on a car.

Police say four people were in the car when the truck landed on it, two adults and 22-month-old twins.

The cement truck driver was a 36-year-old woman who police say did not show any signs of intoxication.

A preliminary investigation shows that she attempted to slow the vehicle down before it went over the overpass.

Authorities believe slick roadways may have caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

