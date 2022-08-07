Contact Troubleshooters
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64

Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.

Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. There is no description of the vehicle that hit Land at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal.

