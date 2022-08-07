Contact Troubleshooters
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

Comfort Keepers helps one of their clients live out her dreams.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams.

“Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just because you’re aging doesn’t mean you don’t have hopes and dreams,” said owner of Comfort Keepers, Sarah Short.

Ruth Simpson had two dreams: riding in a helicopter and going to the theater. Comfort Keepers decided to combine the two. A helicopter brought Simpson from Somerset to Lexington, where she saw The Lexington Theatre Company’s production of ‘Chicago’ at the Lexington Opera House.

“Oh, it was wonderful, something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Simpson.

While some people would be nervous to ride in a helicopter, Simpson had no fear.

“As we were at the airport, she said, ‘people keep asking me am I afraid? Am I afraid to get in a helicopter?’ and she said, ‘no I’m not afraid. This is something I’ve always wanted to do.’ So just ya know her words I think for all of us is inspiring,” said Short.

Ruth’s fearless attitude didn’t change after the ride.

“I don’t know why anybody would be afraid to be a helicopter,” said Simpson.

Short says she’s looking forward to granting more dreams soon.

“This is the first dream that we’ve granted. We’re excited to do more but this is the first one,” said Short.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

