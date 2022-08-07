Community mourns after local basketball star Ahmad Price passes away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.

He was just 22 years old.

A star at Fern Creek high school, he played his first year at Indiana University Southeast last year.

His death is being felt by all in the community.

“Louisville, Jeffersonville Indiana, New Albany, to Beckley West Virginia, to Robinson Illinois, everyone loved Ahmad. I was very proud of him. I’m still proud of him. Very proud of him,” says Price’s dad Juan Price.

For people who watched Ahmad play, it was evident early that he had talent.

“We went to a tournament in St. Louis and we came back from this tournament and I found an article that someone had written about it him and I was like ‘are they talking about my son?’ And they were,” said Price’s mother Artie Mitchell.

“5th grade. Yeah he stood out. He stood out immediately,” said Lee Brones, one of Price’s coaches.

Brones was Price’s coach up until high school. He says Price’s approach to the game gave him almost unlimited potential.

“He wanted to be the best that he could be. And he went out there and he proved that. He reached a high level of college basketball that he would’ve went on and been able to if he wanted to to play this game for money,” Brones said.

Once Price hit high school, Brones handed him over to coaches James Schooler and Carlos Mitchell at Fern Creek high school.

Prince helped the Tigers win back to back Regional titles, the first ever in the school’s history.

“Ahmad made all that possible. He was our champion. He was the backbone of the team. All the guys looked to him,” said Mitchell.

“He’s a winner man. I’ve seen him dive for balls and bust his face open on the court just to get up and tell me that he would never let me lose,” Mitchell said.

After a couple stops, Price ended up at Indiana University Southeast. In his first year he was named Newcomer of the Year and Second Team All Conference.

His younger brother Xavier was set to join him on the team next season.

“We were talking about national championship at IU Southeast this year,” Juan said.

But then tragedy struck. On July 30, Ahmad passed away. The cause of death hasn’t been released.

But Ahmad Price’s story is not over.

“The legacy he left behind means more than anything he could accomplish here with us. And that’s what gives me motivation to know that as a family we’re going to be alright,” said Juan Price Jr, Price’s older brother.

For all the accolades Price earned on the court, his family and coaches say what he did off the court was what defined him as a person.

Things like putting together a coat drive and feeding the homeless, passing on his skills by coaching kids, and even starting his own business.

“In his 22 years, he did more in his life than most people do in their entire lives. So you can’t help but be grateful. If you ever met Ahmad Price, you’ll know the feeling. You’ll never forget him,” Artie said.

“That’s Ahmad. That’s the kid he is. He’s a champion. He’s our champion. We lost a champion,” Carlos Mitchell said.

Price’s family and coaches are making sure he’s never forgotten.

“Now we have a camp in his name. And we also have a scholarship getting ready to be started in his name,” Price Jr. said .

“We’re going to dedicate this playground behind me to Ahmad. And we’re going to decorate with everything about Ahmad. The #10 is so iconic in the black and orange,” Schooler said.

Although he may not be here physically, his friends and family are still channeling his positive attitude.

“I referred to my brother as the light that moves through chaos,” Price Jr said.

“And in the famous word of Ahmad Price, ‘it’s not rain, mom. It’s liquid sunshine,” Artie said.

The first ever Ahmad Price Basketball camp is on Sunday August 14 at the Delta Gym. They plan to have one every year. It’s for ages 7 to 14.

Email apricecamps@gmail.com for more information.

