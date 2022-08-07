Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: 2 injured in double shooting in Parkland neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Just before 12 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the area of South 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man and woman inside a car in the 2800 block of Greenwood.

Early investigation revealed that someone had shot at the couple while they were in the car in the 2900 block of Greenwood Ave.

The couple drove one block away, where officers found them, Smiley said.

They were both taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West...
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
Injury crash blocks both lanes on Gene Snyder
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked on Gene Synder near New Cut Road
Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street
Community mourns after local basketball star Ahmad Price passes away
Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Gov. Beshear visits displaced Kentuckians
Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods