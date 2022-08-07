LMPD: 2 injured in double shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Just before 12 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the area of South 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man and woman inside a car in the 2800 block of Greenwood.

Early investigation revealed that someone had shot at the couple while they were in the car in the 2900 block of Greenwood Ave.

The couple drove one block away, where officers found them, Smiley said.

They were both taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.