LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police Department gave an investigation update regarding the fatal hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive.

The incident took place Saturday shortly after 1:30 p.m. Officers responded to I-64 East after a man was found dead in the median between the tunnels and Cannons Lane.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Ira Lance Land.

In an update sent Tuesday, LMPD officers said, for some unknown reason, Land was walking along the interstate when he was hit.

Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Land is a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado or Tahoe. The color of the vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip portal.

