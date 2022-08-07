LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found a man believed to be in his late teens or early twenties shot. He was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

