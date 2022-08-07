Contact Troubleshooters
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood

(WBKO)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release.

Soon after, Louisville Metro police officers were notified of a report that a shooting victim in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood was taken by private means to University Hospital.

Investigators determined the victim from the 900 block of Marshall Street was the same victim initially reported in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway, Brown said.

Officials said the victim was a man in his late 40s. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Brown said this was an “isolated incident between known acquaintances.”

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away

