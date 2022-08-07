Salvation Army distributes 10,000 meals to EKY communities impacted by flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salvation Army has served several of the communities impacted by flooding this week, distributing ten thousand meals in the process.

The organization held its last distribution, for the region, in the Lothair community of Perry County on Sunday.

The Salvation Army handed out hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, food, water and even Walmart gift cards.

“It’s always a blessing to be able to come and serve our fellow neighbors and to be the hands and feet of Jesus to them,” said Major Kati Chase with the Salvation Army. “We know he would want us to serve and have compassion for those that have been impacted in such a devastating way.”

Those with the salvation army added that a service unit will be staying in the community to focus on long-term recovery for the families that have been impacted by flooding.

