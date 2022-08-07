Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday.

The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact.

Louisville has hosted the event for 28 years, with this year being the 25th consecutive year.

Jim Rowlett, from the National Street Rod Association said roughly 48 cars made it to the winners circle this year.

“It’s really amazing that you can take 9 thousand cars and compact it down to 48,” Rowlett said.

Rowlett said each of the winners earns a plaque; and there is no first, second, or third place winner.

Rowlett added people bring their cars from across the United States every year. The cars are judged based on their overall quality; including their wheels, air conditioning, and exterior finishes.

Richard Gandy said it is his first time making it to the circle of winners with his 1936 Ford pickup truck.

”I did not know I was going to be in the winner’s circle... and I actually started crying. You know, my wife did too,” Gandy said.

Gandy said he has come to the Street Rod Nationals for the past 8 years, he came from West Virginia and spent the last 3 and a half years crafting his hot rod.

The four-day event also includes product seminars, a trade show, arts and crafts fair, and a vintage auto parts swap meet.

