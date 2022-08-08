9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One local 9-year-old from Springfield has just released his first published book.

On Sunday, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson promoted the book in the city where guests were able to get their copies signed and meet the young author.

“I decided to write the book because I like to read books,” Zaiden told us. “I also did it for fun and to make money.”

Zaiden is just 9 years old and has published his first book, “The Adventures of Zaiden and His Friends.”

“The adventures are, like… they go in caves, they look for different stuff,” Zaiden said.

The rising fourth grader told Western Mass News that he started writing the book during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when he was eight years old. He said that his mom, Dr. Christine Johnson, helped edit the book and found a publishing company to turn his dreams into reality.

“He would get up in the morning before myself and just be on his computer typing away, typing away,” Dr. Johnson said. “And a couple months later, he said, ‘Mommy, can you look at this?” and I looked at it and I was like, ‘Wow, you’re actually putting dialogue in it and everything.’”

Dr. Johnson told us that young talent runs in the family.

“He also has a sister Zoe and she’s talented, as well. She’s the artist in the family,” she said. “Before the age of 5, Zaiden had already read over 200 books, and most of them were picture books, but he did know some words and content, so I’m not really surprised that he took it upon himself to actually write this book, and I’m very proud of him.”

As for writing another book in the future….

“I’m working on book 2 at home and it may be ready in the winter,” Zaiden told us.

If you would like to purchase a copy of Zaiden’s book, you can message Zaiden and Dr. Johnson on Instagram at @authorzaiden.

