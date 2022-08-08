Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the film “Grease” and had several hit songs over her career, has died at the age of 73, her official Facebook page announced Monday.

Her husband, John Easterling, said in the post that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he said. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

Latest News

As more people of all ages go to dating sites and social media to find love, many are becoming...
Watching Out for You: How to avoid romance scams
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers
FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes