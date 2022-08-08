Contact Troubleshooters
Addie, Baylor Kirgessner Foundation provides back-to-school supplies to elementary students

A JCPS release said the main mission of the foundation is to put books into the hands of young...
A JCPS release said the main mission of the foundation is to put books into the hands of young readers.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Addie and Baylor Kirgessner Foundation provided school supplies for every Byck Elementary School student on Monday.

The foundation honors two siblings who died after being hit by a truck while playing mini golf on Dec. 4, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Fla.

A JCPS release said the main mission of the foundation is to put books into the hands of young readers.

At the Welcome Back Ice Cream Social, backpacks, school supplies, and a new book were provided to students.

The event was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

