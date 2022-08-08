Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

After a somewhat rocky season, the 53rd annual Dirt Bowl ends strong

Newburg wins the Dirt Bowl
Newburg wins the Dirt Bowl(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dirt Bowl was sadly in the news this year but for a terrible reason. A shooting that put a damper on the tournament and caused it to take a break for a week.

But it hasn’t stopped the community from coming together.

Shawnee Park looked a little different this Super Sunday.

Sunday was the final day of the 53rd annual Dirt Bowl.

For better or worse, this year’s tournament will be remembered for the shooting that happened here on July 10th. But despite that, they’ve been able to move forward and even be excited for the future.

Before the start of the game, over 50 vendors made their way to the park for the community to enjoy.

“It’s been a really good day. It’s almost exceeded our expectations a little bit because we didn’t know what to expect. We’re good. We’re looking forward to doing more things like this in West Louisville,” said Dirt Bowl co-organizer Ravon Churchill.

It’s a new event called “Rise Shawnee.” There was something there for the whole family.

Free food, ice cream, and video games for the kids, but also services meant to help anyone who needs them.

“There’s housing, education, mental and physical health resources, there’s financial literacy resources,” Churchill said.

They had more vendors than ever before, which Churchill says made it the biggest event they’ve ever had at Shawnee Park.

And this all comes after the shooting that happened at the park.

“The amount of support has well exceeded the negativity that we’ve had. We have vendors that are down here that said, ‘we want to come down here just to show support,’” Churchill said.

After the fair, was the championship game.

20 teams, over 200 players, and two months’ worth of games led to two neighborhood rivals squaring off on the court.

Newburg vs. the East End.

“Two of our most historic programs that we have. Actually, these two teams have the most championships in Dirt Bowl history between the two.”

UofL coaches Kenny Payne and Scott Satterfield and even Darrell Griffith came down to watch the game. It was a close one, but Newburg outlasted the East End by a score of 39 to 37.

For Churchill, the entire day was a huge success.

“This is what West Louisville is all about. What the Dirt Bowl is about. What Shawnee Park is about. The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, Goodwill Industries. That’s what we’re about. That’s what we do,” Churchill said.

Churchill said the event was a testament to what the Dirt Bowl can be, and people should expect big things moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West...
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
Injury crash blocks both lanes on Gene Snyder
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked on Gene Synder near New Cut Road

Latest News

Officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday evening.
Two victims in hospital after shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood
Officers were dispatched to a shotspotter report on Lindell Avenue around 9:00p.m. Sunday.
Man in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
Cars who make it to the circle of winners are judged on their overall quality, from their...
Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners