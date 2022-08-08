Contact Troubleshooters
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?

By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving along, do you ever notice vehicle debris – including full bumpers – lining the roadway? You’re not alone.

Jill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:

“Why are bumpers left at the scene of an accident? They load up and tow the entire car…and leave a bumper.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this isn’t supposed to happen – at least not often.

KYTC is responsible for cleaning up the interstate; local governments are responsible for all other roadways. Each tells WAVE News that the towing companies they hire should remove all debris after a wreck, including loose bumpers.

KYTC also clarified that the agency responding to the wreck – police, fire, etc. – is responsible for ensuring the towing company fully clears the scene.

“[T]owing companies (that metro contracts with) are 100% responsible for removing all debris left from the crash. The onsite police or emergency services personnel should be asking for the towing companies to remove all debris,” wrote a KYTC representative.

Both agencies say if you see a bumper abandoned, report the item to Metro 311. KYTC said it will be picked up “as staffing levels allow–or during routine litter and mowing cycles.”

If you have a question you want to Ask WAVE, email your submission to kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

