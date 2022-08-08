Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Casper hiring professional nappers

Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Casper is hiring professional nappers to snooze for a living, putting a whole new spin on sleeping on the job.

Job requirements include sleeping in company stores and in other random locations.

There is a bit of work when you are awake though. You’ll need to create social media content to show people what it is like to be a professional sleeper.

The qualifications for the job include an “exceptional sleeping ability,” a “desire to sleep as much as possible” and of course, the “ability to sleep through anything.”

In addition to being paid to sleep, Casper sleepers will get to wear pajamas to work, get some free Casper products and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday, and showing off some sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships
Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in Northern California to see who would be...
Crowd enjoying the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Excessive heat is the top weather-related killer in the United States.
Science Behind the Forecast: What is a ‘heat dome’?